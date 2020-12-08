Advanced search
Mark Saturday December 19 in your diary for some local Christmas shopping
‘Start. Stop. Repeat’, a trailblazing new documentary by Redbridge’s Dr Nidhi Gupta, offers a fascinating insight into pandemics of past and present
Mick Howells, founder of Kindred Tattoo in South Woodford, on building a business based on family values and why the urge to ink remains so strong
From outdoor immersive theatre in Dagenham to cool ghouls in Waltham Abbey and autumn gardens in Epping, here’s 7 cool ways to get autumn off to the right start in West Essex
Squad Goals is a brand-new immersive show from Caspa Productions, opening for its world premiere at Dagenham & Redbridge Football Ground
The first visuals for Qualis Commercial’s exciting plans for Epping Town Centre have been revealed
Clinch a last minute staycation at one of these hotels this October
Season two of the hit show was filmed at West Horsley Place in Horsley – we took a sneak peek behind the scenes during filming
From a friendship forged on the school run to partners in a successful business selling artworks for outside spaces, we meet the two women behind Yardart
Where did summer go?! It’s nearly autumn and it’s time to switch gears, shake off lockdown and explore the best of West Essex...
