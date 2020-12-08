Events

Wanstead Vintage Christmas Fair is ON!

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Wanstead Vintage Christmas Fair is ON! (photo: ArminStautBerlin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mark Saturday December 19 in your diary for some local Christmas shopping

Redbridge doctor creates trailblazing documentary inspired by her experience of Covid-19

Friday, October 23, 2020 Ellie Fells
Production is underway for Dr Nidhi Gupta's documentary, Start. Stop. Repeat. (Photo: coffeekai/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

‘Start. Stop. Repeat’, a trailblazing new documentary by Redbridge’s Dr Nidhi Gupta, offers a fascinating insight into pandemics of past and present

Meet Mick Howells of celebrity inking spot Kindred Tattoo in South Woodford

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Mick Howells, founder of Kindred Tattoos (photo: Kindred Tattoos)

Mick Howells, founder of Kindred Tattoo in South Woodford, on building a business based on family values and why the urge to ink remains so strong

7 things to do in West Essex in October

Friday, September 25, 2020
Green / Blue by Krijn de Koning at Gibberd Garden (photo: Rob Harris)

From outdoor immersive theatre in Dagenham to cool ghouls in Waltham Abbey and autumn gardens in Epping, here’s 7 cool ways to get autumn off to the right start in West Essex

Squad Goals: New alfresco immersive show opens at Dagenham & Redbridge Football Ground

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Squad Goals by Caspa Productions (photo: Zac Cooke Photography)

Squad Goals is a brand-new immersive show from Caspa Productions, opening for its world premiere at Dagenham & Redbridge Football Ground

Places

First look at new plans for Epping town centre

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
An artist's impression of the new plans for Epping town centre (photo: Copyright Qualis Commercial)

The first visuals for Qualis Commercial’s exciting plans for Epping Town Centre have been revealed

7 family-friendly half term holidays in Surrey

Monday, October 5, 2020 Visit Surrey & Rebecca Younger
Beaverbrook has a host of activities to keep the kids entertained this half term.

Clinch a last minute staycation at one of these hotels this October

Behind the scenes on the Surrey set of BBC’s Ghosts

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Claire Saul
Ghosts ensenble in the library. Image: Steven Preskett / Monumental Television / BBC

Season two of the hit show was filmed at West Horsley Place in Horsley – we took a sneak peek behind the scenes during filming

Meet the two West Essex women behind Yardart, a brilliant new alfresco artwork company

Thursday, September 10, 2020
With more of us at home more, we want our gardens to look and feel extra special (photo: Yardart)

From a friendship forged on the school run to partners in a successful business selling artworks for outside spaces, we meet the two women behind Yardart

6 great things to do in West Essex in September

Thursday, August 27, 2020 Victoria Purcell
Wanstead Vintage Fair (photo © I-Wei Huang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where did summer go?! It’s nearly autumn and it’s time to switch gears, shake off lockdown and explore the best of West Essex...

